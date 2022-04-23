Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) by 481.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the third quarter worth about $38,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 166.3% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 78.5% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. 81.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 67,687 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.21, for a total transaction of $3,330,877.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Greg D. Carmichael sold 50,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.05, for a total value of $2,002,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 644,745 shares in the company, valued at $25,822,037.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,671,555 over the last quarter. 0.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $1.20 on Friday, hitting $38.43. 8,275,947 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,555,408. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $34.35 and a 52 week high of $50.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.71. The company has a market cap of $26.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.28, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.29.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.01). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 13.55%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 32.09%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FITB. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.75.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

