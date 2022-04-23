Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,818 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $805,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1,641.7% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 209 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on JKHY. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Oppenheimer raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.50.

NASDAQ JKHY traded down $6.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $197.31. The stock had a trading volume of 326,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 601,908. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $187.88 and its 200 day moving average is $172.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.25, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.59.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.11% and a net margin of 18.55%. The firm had revenue of $493.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.97%.

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 3,247 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.08, for a total value of $610,695.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

