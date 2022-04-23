Benjamin Edwards Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) by 39.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,776 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDL. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,052,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 290,343 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,574 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 199,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,110,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 85,828 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after purchasing an additional 9,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 30,905 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDL traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.85. 550,988 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,876. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.65. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12 month low of $32.31 and a 12 month high of $39.24.

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

