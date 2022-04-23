Benjamin Edwards Inc. Takes $127,000 Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KHC. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 12.6% in the third quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 2.2% in the third quarter. Community Bank & Trust Waco Texas now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 4.4% in the third quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 6,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 3.7% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 8,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.51% of the company’s stock.

KHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kraft Heinz from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.88.

NASDAQ:KHC traded down $0.82 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $43.18. 7,307,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,369,784. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The Kraft Heinz Company has a fifty-two week low of $32.78 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.66, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.98.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.63 billion. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 7.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 195.12%.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products.

