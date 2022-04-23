Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,413 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $3,935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,916,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,217,000 after buying an additional 1,593,279 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,330,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,472,000 after buying an additional 1,735,700 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,370,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,477,000 after buying an additional 973,598 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,668,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,197,000 after buying an additional 942,059 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,553,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,708,000 after buying an additional 398,788 shares during the period.

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $1.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.68. The stock had a trading volume of 1,151,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,774,883. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $48.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.02. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a twelve month low of $46.08 and a twelve month high of $53.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.154 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%.

