Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 16.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 48,021 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 116.4% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 608 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 460.0% in the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth $44,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Merck & Co. Inc. alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.69.

Shares of NYSE MRK traded down $1.64 on Friday, hitting $84.59. The company had a trading volume of 7,913,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,141,327. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $91.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $79.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.45.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.24% and a net margin of 26.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.70%.

About Merck & Co., Inc. (Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.