Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $995,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boyd Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,097,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 29,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $692,000. Phillips Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 48,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $523,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $106.78. 4,276,700 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,573,243. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $106.73 and a one year high of $118.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $110.36 and its 200 day moving average is $113.76.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

