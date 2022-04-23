Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF worth $5,469,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 186.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 456 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ SKYY traded down $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.62. 554,050 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,221. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.18 and its 200-day moving average is $98.37. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a 1 year low of $76.80 and a 1 year high of $119.99.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a dividend of $0.083 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

