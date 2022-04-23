Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Position in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,162 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $1,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of K. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Kellogg by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,209,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,611,421,000 after purchasing an additional 631,466 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after purchasing an additional 333,421 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,419,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,744,000 after purchasing an additional 150,633 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Kellogg by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,280,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,589,000 after purchasing an additional 162,633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Kellogg by 66.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,187,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,163 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total transaction of $9,658,451.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $8,953,332.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 768,789 shares of company stock worth $49,981,102 in the last quarter. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on K shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Kellogg in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.11.

Shares of K stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $69.33. 2,418,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,434,569. Kellogg has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $70.21. The firm has a market cap of $23.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kellogg will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

