Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stake in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,322 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund were worth $1,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGU. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 6.2% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,249 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $238,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 5.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 13,162 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. 6 Meridian raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 14.5% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 26,867 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $626,000 after acquiring an additional 3,411 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 3.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000.

Shares of Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.40. The stock had a trading volume of 25,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,270. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.73 and its 200 day moving average is $24.08. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $26.79.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, April 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 21st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%.

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.

