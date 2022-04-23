Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 68.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,190 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $1,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 75,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,048,000 after purchasing an additional 12,576 shares during the period. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 39,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 1,119,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,728,000 after acquiring an additional 69,829 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 438,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,310,000 after acquiring an additional 8,323 shares during the period. Finally, Affinity Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.47% of the company’s stock.

ABC stock traded down $6.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $159.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,301,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,324. The firm has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 12-month low of $111.34 and a 12-month high of $167.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.77.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $59.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.62 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 543.21% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.87%.

ABC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth S. Campbell sold 14,034 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.89, for a total transaction of $1,935,148.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Silvana Battaglia sold 6,820 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.96, for a total transaction of $1,022,727.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 167,926 shares of company stock valued at $24,334,246 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

