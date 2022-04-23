Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,343 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Aflac were worth $4,323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Aflac during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. AGF Investments America Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments America Inc. now owns 67,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,947,000 after buying an additional 1,609 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Aflac by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 29,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 2,787 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Aflac by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,324,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,325,000 after buying an additional 28,296 shares during the period. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Aflac by 289.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after buying an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Aflac stock traded down $2.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $63.37. 2,705,999 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,119,906. The firm has a market cap of $41.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Aflac Incorporated has a 52-week low of $51.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.10.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current year.

AFL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Aflac from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Aflac from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

In related news, Director Toshihiko Fukuzawa sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.50, for a total transaction of $85,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 9,070 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total value of $550,458.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 53,993 shares of company stock worth $3,441,526. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

