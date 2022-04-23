Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stock Position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.79. 2,255,662 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,459,100. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.67. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a fifty-two week low of $55.23 and a fifty-two week high of $67.29.

