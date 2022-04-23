Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 686 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $1,278,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of REET. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 95.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,703,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,682,000 after purchasing an additional 829,821 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,686,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global REIT ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,383,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 336.1% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 477,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,101,000 after acquiring an additional 368,375 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF by 77.0% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 674,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,600,000 after acquiring an additional 293,571 shares during the period.

iShares Global REIT ETF stock traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $29.15. 370,084 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 817,227. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.98. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $26.31 and a twelve month high of $30.78.

