Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.09 Million Stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 57,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,091,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of O. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on O. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. TheStreet cut shares of Realty Income from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.80.

O traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $73.54. 3,112,399 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,714,225. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $68.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.90 and a fifty-two week high of $75.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.97 billion, a PE ratio of 78.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $685.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 2.32% and a net margin of 17.25%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a may 22 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.247 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 29th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio is 314.90%.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

