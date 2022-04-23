Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $4.70 Million Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,520 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $4,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the third quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 239.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 465 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:ESGU traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,119,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,799. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $91.87 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $98.50 and a 200-day moving average of $102.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.322 per share. This is a positive change from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

