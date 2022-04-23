Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,004 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Cummins by 500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Cummins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 79.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CMI stock traded down $7.66 on Friday, reaching $199.20. 855,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,223,874. Cummins Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.50 and a 1-year high of $273.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $203.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.28.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.08 by ($0.23). Cummins had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMI shares. UBS Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cummins from $256.00 to $233.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $259.33.

In other Cummins news, VP Christopher C. Clulow sold 285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.04, for a total value of $58,436.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jill E. Cook sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.04, for a total transaction of $646,141.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,348 shares of company stock valued at $9,180,117. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

