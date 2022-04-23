Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 49,634 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 9,508.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,634 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $3,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,217,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $998,391,000 after purchasing an additional 263,599 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 5,734,281 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $376,226,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,157,178 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $215,446,000 after acquiring an additional 225,573 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,803,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $118,320,000 after acquiring an additional 125,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GenTrust LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,734,832 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,540,000 after acquiring an additional 87,371 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $60.56. 7,489,232 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,040,884. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.32. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $55.11 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

