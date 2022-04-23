Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Purchases 7,524 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 83.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,524 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $3,126,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,728,562,000 after buying an additional 2,476,199 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 4th quarter worth about $253,727,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in PayPal by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,277,858 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,893,771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,815 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in PayPal by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,449,276 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $897,536,000 after purchasing an additional 950,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal in the 4th quarter worth about $179,152,000. 78.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PayPal alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $205.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $227.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of PayPal from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.98.

Shares of PayPal stock traded down $3.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.03. 20,973,096 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,280,297. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.98 and a 1-year high of $310.16. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $107.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $165.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.23 billion, a PE ratio of 24.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.29.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 4,245 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.34, for a total value of $527,823.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Profile (Get Rating)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.