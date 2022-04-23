Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Raises Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,077 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in shares of Intuit by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,156 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,479,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth about $303,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 109.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 136 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intuit by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 938 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 81.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU traded down $22.36 on Friday, hitting $443.29. 1,696,982 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,909,603. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $473.79 and its 200 day moving average is $556.37. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.66 and a fifty-two week high of $716.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.26). Intuit had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 19.03%. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 69.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on INTU shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Edward Jones raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $650.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intuit from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $492.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $618.45.

In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 59,286 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.03, for a total transaction of $28,162,628.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.84, for a total transaction of $176,213.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

