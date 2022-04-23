Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Reduces Stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 560 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% during the third quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 33,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,725 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 26,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC increased its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 3,413 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded down $3.11 on Friday, reaching $93.60. 2,565,483 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,329,640. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $86.72 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.04. The firm has a market cap of $55.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $94.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.49.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.98%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EMR. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Emerson Electric presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.42.

In other Emerson Electric news, insider Mark J. Bulanda sold 4,574 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.35, for a total transaction of $445,278.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

