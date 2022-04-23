Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 157 Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $1,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $27,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the third quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Cintas by 50.7% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 104 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cintas during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Enterprise Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on CTAS shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Cintas from $430.00 to $458.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Cintas from $490.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Cintas in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cintas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Cintas from $460.00 to $493.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $451.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CTAS traded down $10.90 during trading on Friday, hitting $407.99. The company had a trading volume of 423,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 531,229. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $397.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $411.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.53. Cintas Co. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $461.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Cintas had a return on equity of 34.05% and a net margin of 15.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Cintas Co. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.60%.

In other Cintas news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.24, for a total transaction of $5,290,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,245,602.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO J. Michael Hansen sold 8,200 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.23, for a total transaction of $3,478,686.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

