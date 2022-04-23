Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 455 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 455 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Buckley Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,691 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,447 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $978,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Boeing by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. All Terrain Financial Advisors LLC now owns 975 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $300.00 price target on Boeing and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com downgraded Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Cowen cut their price target on Boeing from $265.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $251.14.

Shares of NYSE:BA traded down $4.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $176.92. The company had a trading volume of 6,372,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,508,642. The firm has a market cap of $104.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.81, a PEG ratio of 14.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $188.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.03. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $167.58 and a one year high of $258.40.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($7.60). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($15.25) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $208.39 per share, with a total value of $100,027.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $208.91 per share, with a total value of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

