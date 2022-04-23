Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 6,302 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 113,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.
First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 103,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $51.64.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (FV)
- 3 Resilient Stocks to Buy for Retirement
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/18 – 4/22
- Tractor Supply Company Reaps What It Sows
- Snap (NYSE: SNAP) Gives Investors A Mixed Bag
- Should You Buy Carvana or AutoNation or Pass on Both?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.