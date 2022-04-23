Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 6,302 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lowered its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,302 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. owned 0.14% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF worth $3,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FV. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 107,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,290,000 after buying an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 14,372.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 114,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 113,831 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 5,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF stock traded down $1.41 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.53. The stock had a trading volume of 103,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 217,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.08. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $44.08 and a one year high of $51.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.085 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. This is a boost from First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03.

