Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF) Receives $1,575.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Big Yellow Group Plc (OTCMKTS:BYLOF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1,575.00.

Several analysts have weighed in on BYLOF shares. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,140 ($14.83) to GBX 1,500 ($19.52) in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Big Yellow Group from GBX 1,750 ($22.77) to GBX 1,650 ($21.47) in a research report on Monday, March 28th.

OTCMKTS BYLOF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $19.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.22. Big Yellow Group has a 52 week low of $17.77 and a 52 week high of $23.22.

Big Yellow is the UK's brand leader in self storage. Big Yellow now operates from a platform of 103 stores, including 25 stores branded as Armadillo Self Storage, in which the Group has a 20% interest. We own a further 11 Big Yellow self storage development sites, of which eight have planning consent.

