BigCommerce (NASDAQ:BIGC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $16.99

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIGC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $16.99 and last traded at $17.37, with a volume of 29473 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.37.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on BigCommerce from $36.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $58.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $50.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Wedbush cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $45.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on BigCommerce from $70.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BigCommerce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get BigCommerce alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 7.24 and a quick ratio of 7.24. The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.19 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.63.

BigCommerce ( NASDAQ:BIGC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). BigCommerce had a negative net margin of 34.88% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $64.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 50.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that BigCommerce Holdings, Inc. will post -1.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Russell Scott Klein sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total transaction of $76,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Alvarez sold 5,409 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.98, for a total transaction of $118,889.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 216,649 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,712 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BIGC. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in BigCommerce during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in BigCommerce by 59.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 955 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in BigCommerce by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new position in BigCommerce in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. 79.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BigCommerce Company Profile (NASDAQ:BIGC)

BigCommerce Holdings, Inc operates a software-as-a-service platform for small businesses, mid-markets, and large enterprises in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company's platform provides various services for launching and scaling e-commerce operation, including store design, catalog management, hosting, checkout, order management, reporting, and pre-integrations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BigCommerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BigCommerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.