Bismuth Price Tops $0.0706 (BIS)

Bismuth (BIS) traded 20.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Bismuth has traded down 20.4% against the US dollar. One Bismuth coin can currently be bought for about $0.0706 or 0.00000178 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bismuth has a market capitalization of $1.66 million and approximately $798.00 worth of Bismuth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

GoChain (GO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0226 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Cellframe (CELL) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00014606 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Sin City Token (SIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sinverse (SIN) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SINOVATE (SIN) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded up 44.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000007 BTC.

XEL (XEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bismuth Coin Profile

Bismuth (CRYPTO:BIS) uses the hashing algorithm. Bismuth’s total supply is 30,651,125 coins and its circulating supply is 23,482,989 coins. Bismuth’s official Twitter account is @cryptobismuth and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bismuth’s official message board is hypernodes.bismuth.live/?page_id=20 . The official website for Bismuth is bismuth.cz . The Reddit community for Bismuth is /r/cryptobismuth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bismuth is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the SHA224 algorithm. It comes with a set of dApps supplied as interpretation engines, which prevent blockchain bloat. On-chain messaging and data storage is available in both public and encrypted forms. By reformulating the cryptocurrency code Bismuth aims to simplify its readability, make it compatible across all platforms and integrate it into business solutions. Bismuth is not based on code of BTC or any of it’s derivatives, it is only inspired by some ideas laid down by Andreas M. Antonopoulos, Satoshi Nakamoto (BitCoin), Sunny King (Peercoin), NXT and ETH developers. “

Bismuth Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bismuth directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bismuth should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bismuth using one of the exchanges listed above.

