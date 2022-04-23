Bitcoin Cash Price Reaches $313.67 on Top Exchanges (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $313.67 or 0.00794165 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Cash has a market cap of $5.97 billion and approximately $3.98 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,497.39 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.25 or 0.00200636 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001190 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005329 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00023305 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000014 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Profile

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 19,044,606 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), WhatToMine (Block Time only) “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

