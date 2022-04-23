Bitcoin SV Price Reaches $80.21 on Top Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. In the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 6.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $1.53 billion and approximately $94.92 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin SV coin can now be purchased for $80.21 or 0.00201178 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,872.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $318.94 or 0.00799913 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001194 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 23% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005114 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.33 or 0.00023392 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Unbound (UNB) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000013 BTC.

SafeBlast (BLAST) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

Bitcoin SV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,040,177 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

