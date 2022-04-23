BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Price Target Raised to $35.00 at Wedbush

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Wedbush from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research note published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for BJ’s Restaurants’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.00.

NASDAQ:BJRI opened at $29.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.45. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $682.69 million, a PE ratio of -171.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $24.02 and a fifty-two week high of $63.00.

BJ’s Restaurants ( NASDAQ:BJRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.22 million. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 2.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,737 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $908,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.6% in the third quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 85,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after buying an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,594 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,828 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

