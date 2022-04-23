BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.
BJRI stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.69 million, a PE ratio of -171.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2,324.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 156,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 48,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.
BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)
BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.
