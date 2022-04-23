BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.32 EPS

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.32, MarketWatch Earnings reports. BJ’s Restaurants had a negative net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 1.31%. The company had revenue of $298.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $297.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BJRI stock opened at $29.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $682.69 million, a PE ratio of -171.52, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.07. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12 month low of $24.02 and a 12 month high of $63.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

Get BJ's Restaurants alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 2,324.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 163,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,641,000 after purchasing an additional 156,508 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in BJ’s Restaurants by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,605,297 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $124,564,000 after acquiring an additional 111,195 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 103.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 159,935 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,526,000 after acquiring an additional 81,399 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 23.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 412,835 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $20,287,000 after buying an additional 79,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in BJ’s Restaurants by 76.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 111,783 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,862,000 after buying an additional 48,429 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BJRI shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BJ’s Restaurants from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Restaurants in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of BJ’s Restaurants from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile (Get Rating)

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. The company's restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of February 24, 2022, it operated 211 restaurants in 29 states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BJ's Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BJ's Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.