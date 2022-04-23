Blank Wallet Price Reaches $0.79 (BLANK)

Blank Wallet (BLANK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 22nd. Blank Wallet has a market capitalization of $15.31 million and $1.75 million worth of Blank Wallet was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Blank Wallet coin can now be purchased for about $0.79 or 0.00001838 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Blank Wallet has traded 39% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Blank Wallet alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002529 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.26 or 0.00046180 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,948.02 or 0.07454324 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0690 or 0.00000175 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.37 or 0.00041386 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,470.39 or 0.99804455 BTC.

Blank Wallet Coin Profile

Blank Wallet’s total supply is 125,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,394,814 coins. Blank Wallet’s official Twitter account is @BlankWallet

According to CryptoCompare, “Blank is a private, non-custodial Ethereum browser extension wallet that sets out to reclaim privacy on Ethereum transfers. Blank hides the user's financial data by mixing transfers with the pool of funds within Blank, ensuring that outward transfers remain anonymous with privacy level only goes up with each additional transfer inside. Blank Token (BLANK) is the utility token for: fee reduction for token holders, Referral and reward systems, Exclusive features and “access-first” functionality and more. “

Buying and Selling Blank Wallet

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blank Wallet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blank Wallet should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blank Wallet using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Blank Wallet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blank Wallet and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.