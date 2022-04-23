Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) One Day Trading Volume Hits $5.00

Blockmason Credit Protocol (BCPT) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. One Blockmason Credit Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. Blockmason Credit Protocol has a total market cap of $294,653.76 and approximately $5.00 worth of Blockmason Credit Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Blockmason Credit Protocol has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Blockmason Credit Protocol

BCPT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 18th, 2017. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s total supply is 116,158,667 coins. Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official Twitter account is @blockmasonio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official website is blockmason.io . Blockmason Credit Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/@BlockMason . The Reddit community for Blockmason Credit Protocol is /r/blockmason and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The credit protocol:Blockmason’s Credit Protocol is a standardized, secure method for recording and permanently storing debt and credit obligations on the blockchain. Powered by BCPTThe Credit Protocol is powered by the Blockmason Credit Protocol Token (BCPT), an ERC-20 compliant product-use token that provides transaction capacity through the Credit Protocol smart contract. “

Blockmason Credit Protocol

