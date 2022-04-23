Blue Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $4.00 (BLUE)

Blue Protocol (BLUE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 23rd. In the last week, Blue Protocol has traded 38.8% higher against the dollar. One Blue Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000076 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Blue Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $4.00 worth of Blue Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002525 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003458 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.40 or 0.00033835 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.17 or 0.00103918 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Blue Protocol Profile

Blue Protocol is a coin. Blue Protocol’s total supply is 42,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 36,645,278 coins. Blue Protocol’s official website is www.blueprotocol.com . The Reddit community for Blue Protocol is /r/BlueCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Blue Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EthereumBlue and its Facebook page is accessible here . Blue Protocol’s official message board is t.co/RoxhCbc3ku

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethereum Blue is a platform that aims to add a security layer to the existing smart contracts leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. In order to make it possible, the platform will use a centralized repository of addresses and statistic analysis to blacklist the corrupt token founders and poorly-written smart contracts, for example. Ethereum Blue token will let users benefit from the SDK (Software Development Kit) to automatically scan malicious addresses before approving the sending of ETH from their wallet. “

Blue Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blue Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Blue Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Blue Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

