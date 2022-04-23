Bondly (BONDLY) One Day Trading Volume Tops $470,986.00

Bondly (BONDLY) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 23rd. Bondly has a market capitalization of $3.21 million and approximately $470,986.00 worth of Bondly was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bondly has traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bondly coin can now be purchased for $0.0308 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bondly Profile

BONDLY is a coin. Its genesis date was December 8th, 2020. Bondly’s total supply is 983,620,758 coins and its circulating supply is 103,978,855 coins. The official message board for Bondly is bondlyfinance.medium.com . Bondly’s official website is www.bondly.finance . Bondly’s official Twitter account is @BondlyFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BONDProtect (BProtect) is a smart contract-based marketplace payment platform designed to make the buying and selling of any good or service easy and protected. It offers a set of capabilities that include escrow, recurring payments, and payment protection. It can be used as an individual merchant to sell digital products using the BProtect GUI or integrated into any online marketplace as a payment method comparable to other services like Paypal and Stripe. The core capability of BProtect focuses on the purchase, sale and transfer of digital assets including cryptocurrencies, non-fungible tokens (NFT) and more. “

Buying and Selling Bondly

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bondly directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bondly should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bondly using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

