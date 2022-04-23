Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Upgraded by Citigroup to Buy

Citigroup upgraded shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has $2,600.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $2,290.00.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BKNG. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,660.00 to $2,820.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,470.00 to $2,440.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,800.00 to $2,775.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,430.00 to $2,300.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,740.00 to $2,670.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $2,746.48.

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,213.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.73, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2,241.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2,340.33. Booking has a 12 month low of $1,796.45 and a 12 month high of $2,715.66.

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $15.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.73 by $3.10. Booking had a net margin of 10.63% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.57) EPS. Booking’s revenue was up 140.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 86.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,199.81, for a total value of $1,649,857.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,373,639.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,210.00, for a total transaction of $404,430.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,517,490. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Booking by 116.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. 89.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

