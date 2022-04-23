Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) Issues Earnings Results

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($2.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $430.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $444.80 million. Boston Beer had a return on equity of 14.68% and a net margin of 0.69%. The business’s revenue was down 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.58 earnings per share. Boston Beer updated its FY 2022 guidance to $11.000-$16.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $11.00-16.00 EPS.

Shares of SAM traded up $4.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $350.70. 475,747 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,260. Boston Beer has a twelve month low of $325.53 and a twelve month high of $1,349.98. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 340.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $379.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.79.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

SAM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Boston Beer from $600.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $499.00 to $424.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $475.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $500.00 to $375.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Boston Beer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Beer presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $606.75.

In other Boston Beer news, insider John C. Geist sold 1,008 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.98, for a total transaction of $391,083.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,843,680.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 24.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 218,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,396,000 after purchasing an additional 32,131 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 115.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,359,000 after purchasing an additional 46,921 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 33,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,049,000 after purchasing an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Boston Beer by 394.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 9,669 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.38% of the company’s stock.

About Boston Beer (Get Rating)

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.