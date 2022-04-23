Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Bouygues SA (OTCMKTS:BOUYF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.73.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €36.00 ($38.71) to €35.00 ($37.63) in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Bouygues from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bouygues from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Bouygues from €48.00 ($51.61) to €47.00 ($50.54) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

BOUYF remained flat at $$33.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Bouygues has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $43.07.

Bouygues ( OTCMKTS:BOUYF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. Bouygues had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $11.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.06 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Bouygues will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bouygues

Bouygues SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the construction, telecom, and media sectors in France and internationally. The company designs, builds, renovates, operates, and deconstructs building, infrastructure, and industrial projects; develops urban planning, residential, and commercial projects; constructs and maintains roads and motorways, airport runways, ports, industrial logistics and commercial hubs, urban roads and amenities, external works, reserved-lane public transport facilities, leisure facilities, and environmental amenities, as well as undertakes civil engineering activities; produces and recycles construction materials; and distributes bitumen.

