Brad Gerstner Purchases 82,683 Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Stock

Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) major shareholder Brad Gerstner bought 82,683 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.53 per share, with a total value of $3,103,092.99. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,929,583 shares in the company, valued at $222,537,249.99. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brad Gerstner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 20th, Brad Gerstner bought 51,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.31 per share, with a total value of $2,004,810.00.

On Wednesday, April 13th, Brad Gerstner purchased 25,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $40.45 per share, with a total value of $1,011,250.00.

On Friday, April 8th, Brad Gerstner acquired 135,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,208,300.00.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Brad Gerstner bought 104,200 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $4,086,724.00.

On Monday, March 21st, Brad Gerstner purchased 175,000 shares of Confluent stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.33 per share, for a total transaction of $6,707,750.00.

On Friday, March 18th, Brad Gerstner acquired 140,000 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.35 per share, with a total value of $5,089,000.00.

On Wednesday, March 16th, Brad Gerstner purchased 61,700 shares of Confluent stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.43 per share, with a total value of $2,000,931.00.

NASDAQ:CFLT opened at $34.06 on Friday. Confluent, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.03 and a 12 month high of $94.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 6.39 and a quick ratio of 6.39.

Confluent ( NASDAQ:CFLT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.02. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 51.90% and a negative net margin of 88.38%. The business had revenue of $119.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CFLT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Confluent by 6.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in Confluent by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Confluent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 20,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on CFLT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Confluent from $84.00 to $63.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Confluent from $71.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Confluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.96.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

