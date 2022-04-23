Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 451 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in AbbVie during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in AbbVie by 530.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie stock traded down $3.53 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $154.99. The stock had a trading volume of 7,938,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,949,208. The company has a market cap of $273.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $156.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.89. AbbVie Inc. has a 52 week low of $105.56 and a 52 week high of $175.91.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 164.05%. The firm had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 87.44%.

In related news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 2,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.17, for a total value of $338,243.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 106,819 shares of company stock worth $16,155,094. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AbbVie has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $156.40.

AbbVie Profile (Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

