Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Acquires 9,004 Shares of BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYD – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,004 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.33% of BlackRock MuniYield Fund worth $2,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 74,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 8,826 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 201,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,962,000 after purchasing an additional 38,758 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $165,000. Affiance Financial LLC increased its position in BlackRock MuniYield Fund by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Affiance Financial LLC now owns 141,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,955 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. 13.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MYD stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.56. The stock had a trading volume of 188,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,809. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.65. BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $11.49 and a twelve month high of $15.60.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.35%.

BlackRock MuniYield Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund primarily in long-term investment-grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years. It is exempt from federal income taxes.

