Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Buys 395 Shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 103,145 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 395 shares during the period. Vanguard Industrials ETF comprises 2.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.42% of Vanguard Industrials ETF worth $20,902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA VIS traded down $4.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $185.16. The stock had a trading volume of 99,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,900. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.07. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 52 week low of $176.31 and a 52 week high of $208.48.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.