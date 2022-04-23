Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,802 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,227 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $7,431,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUB. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $85,000. SouthState Corp boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 865 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 12.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

SUB traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $103.72. 989,284 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 831,704. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $103.31 and a twelve month high of $108.06. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.80 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.27.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

