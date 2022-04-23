Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 767,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,645 shares during the quarter. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF makes up approximately 4.3% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $39,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 526.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 708 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 169,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after acquiring an additional 34,792 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 226.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 219,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,220,000 after acquiring an additional 152,005 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 97.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 8,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 41.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 14,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after acquiring an additional 4,171 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.25. 843,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,864,043. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $49.18 and a one year high of $51.33. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.77 and a 200-day moving average of $50.45.

