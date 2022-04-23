Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $2.75 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF (NYSEARCA:VPL – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 35,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF were worth $2,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VPL. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 232.6% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 73,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,018,000 after purchasing an additional 51,571 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $353,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 107.6% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,554 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $764,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VPL traded down $1.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.55. 1,288,336 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,340,991. Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.41 and a fifty-two week high of $85.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $73.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.59.

Vanguard FTSE Pacific ETF, formerly Vanguard MSCI Pacific ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Pacific Stock Index Fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI Pacific Index that consists of common stocks of companies located in Japan, Australia, Hong Kong, New Zealand and Singapore.

