Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $3.39 Million Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,003 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $3,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 69.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $99.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.59.

DD traded down $2.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $67.29. The company had a trading volume of 2,481,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,971,901. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.89. The company has a market capitalization of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.42. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.37 and a twelve month high of $86.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.29.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.07. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. DuPont de Nemours’s revenue was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.07%.

DuPont de Nemours declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 8th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

