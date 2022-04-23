Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $5.03 Million Holdings in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:ITM – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,915 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.26% of VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF worth $5,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF in the 1st quarter worth $167,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 658,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,109,000 after purchasing an additional 113,209 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 69,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 303,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 29,856 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA ITM traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $45.75. The company had a trading volume of 327,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 293,046. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.79. VanEck Intermediate Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.33.

Market Vectors Intermediate Municipal Index ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital AMT-Free Intermediate Continuous Municipal Index (the Index). The Index provides broad exposure to investment-grade municipal bonds with a nominal maturity of 6 to 16 years.

