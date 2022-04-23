Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Purchases 3,414 Shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,414 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Core High Dividend ETF worth $4,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HDV. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $387,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 3,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 159.2% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 172,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $16,226,000 after buying an additional 105,739 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:HDV traded down $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,246,124 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,236,366. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $93.48 and a 12-month high of $110.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $101.84.

