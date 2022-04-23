Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Sells 7,474 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,474 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF accounts for approximately 1.9% of Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC owned 0.25% of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF worth $16,970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VCR. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the third quarter worth about $62,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 172.6% in the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 886.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR stock traded down $7.39 on Friday, reaching $289.31. The company had a trading volume of 81,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,271. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a one year low of $269.31 and a one year high of $360.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.30 and its 200 day moving average is $318.37.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

