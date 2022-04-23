Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG) PT Lowered to $22.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Bridge Investment Group (NYSE:BRDG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $24.00 to $22.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Bridge Investment Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bridge Investment Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bridge Investment Group presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.00.

NYSE BRDG opened at $18.77 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 2.81. Bridge Investment Group has a twelve month low of $14.05 and a twelve month high of $25.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.42.

Bridge Investment Group ( NYSE:BRDG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $107.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.80 million. Bridge Investment Group had a return on equity of 17.23% and a net margin of 41.64%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bridge Investment Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BRDG. FourThought Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bridge Investment Group during the third quarter worth approximately $62,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Bridge Investment Group by 764.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,407 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Bridge Investment Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Bridge Investment Group Holdings Inc engages in the real estate investment management business in the United States. It manages capital on behalf of approximately hundred global institutions and 6,500 individual investors across approximately 25 investment vehicles. The company was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

